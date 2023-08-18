CTET admit card 2023 released by CBSE here's how to download

The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) has released the CTET 2023 admit card for the July/August session on August 18.

The link to access the CTET 2023 admit card is now live on ctet.nic.in.

To retrieve the CTET exam admit card, candidates need to provide their application number and date of birth.

Within the CTET admit card 2023, candidates will find essential information such as their name, CTET roll number 2023, details of the exam center, scheduled timing, and more.

It's crucial to remember that without the CTET admit card 2023, entry to the examination venue will be prohibited. Thus, possessing the Central Teacher Eligibility Test (CTET) 2023 call letter is mandatory.

Once the CTET admit card 2023 is downloaded, candidates are advised to meticulously verify all the details for accuracy.

In the event of any discrepancies, immediate action should be taken by contacting the helpline number provided for rectification.

On the day of the exam, candidates must carry the CTET July 2023 admit card along with a valid photo ID for verification purposes. Scheduled for August 20, the CTET exam 2023 for the July/August session will be conducted in the offline (Pen & Paper) mode.

Step by step guide to download the CTET 2023 admit card

Go to the CTET official website at ctet.nic.in.

Look for the CTET admit card 2023 download link on the homepage.

Enter the necessary details such as your application number and password.

After entering the required information, click on the "Submit" button.

The CTET admit card 2023 will be displayed on the screen.

Check all the details on the admit card for accuracy and ensure they match your information.

If all details are correct, proceed to print the admit card.

CBSE is set to administer the Central Teacher Eligibility Test (CTET) for the July 2023 session on August 20. The examination comprises Paper I for candidates aspiring to teach classes 1 to 5 and Paper II for classes 6 to 8. Individuals aiming to teach across both levels will participate in both Paper I and Paper II. Keep connected to stay informed about the latest CTET news for today, 2023.