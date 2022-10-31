By CNBCTV18.com

Mini Candidates can submit the CTET 2022 online applications by November 24, 11:59 pm. CTET scores are valid for a lifetime and are mandatory for the recruitment of teachers under the Right to Education, RTE Act.

The online registration for the Central Teacher Eligibility Test (CTET) will begin today. The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) will release the application form on the official website ctet.nic.in . The last date to submit the applications is November 24 and the last date to pay the application fee is November 25.

Exam details

The CTET exam will be conducted in computer-based test mode in December. The exact date of the exam is yet to be announced and it is expected to be intimated on the admit card. The test will be conducted in 20 languages across various centres in the country.

Application fee

For General and OBS candidates, the registration fee is Rs 1,000 for either papers 1 or 2 and Rs 1,200 for both papers. For SC, ST and differently-abled candidates, the application fee is Rs 500 for one paper and Rs 600 for both papers.

ALSO READ: DUET PG entrance test likely in October: Check details here

As per the official notice, the examination city of the candidate’s choice will be allotted on a first come first served basis per availability of seats and capacity in the city of examination. The request for a change of examination city will not be entertained.

In case a candidate cancels the transaction, the full fee will be refunded to his/her account, as per the mode of payment and the application will not be considered for this examination.

The CTET is an eligibility test conducted for the recruitment of teachers for PRTs (Classes 1 to 5) and TGTs (Classes 6 to 8) for central government schools. CTET scores are valid for a lifetime and are mandatory for the recruitment of teachers under the Right to Education, RTE Act.