    CNBC TV18 Live Tv
    Live TV

    Home

    Latest News
    Featured

    Live TV

    Market Live
    Minis
    Podcasts

    CNBC-TV18 Specials

    Photos
    CNBC-TV18 Binge
    Storyboard

    Sections

    Homeeducation News

    CTET 2022 online application opens today: Check details

    CTET 2022 online application opens today: Check details

    CTET 2022 online application opens today: Check details
    Read Time
    2 Min(s) Read
    Profile image

    By CNBCTV18.com  IST (Published)

    Mini

    Candidates can submit the CTET 2022 online applications by November 24, 11:59 pm. CTET scores are valid for a lifetime and are mandatory for the recruitment of teachers under the Right to Education, RTE Act.

    The online registration for the Central Teacher Eligibility Test (CTET) will begin today. The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) will release the application form on the official website ctet.nic.in. The last date to submit the applications is November 24 and the last date to pay the application fee is November 25.

    Recommended Articles

    View All
    COP27 explained: What is COP and why is it important?

    COP27 explained: What is COP and why is it important?

    IST3 Min(s) Read

    Bollywood in a funk: What's ailing the Hindi film industry?

    Bollywood in a funk: What's ailing the Hindi film industry?

    IST3 Min(s) Read

    Big Tech Tumble: Why giants like Apple, Microsoft, Google are having a rough year

    Big Tech Tumble: Why giants like Apple, Microsoft, Google are having a rough year

    IST6 Min(s) Read

    T20 World Cup: How do the power-hitters of IND, ENG, AUS and PAK stack up against each other?

    T20 World Cup: How do the power-hitters of IND, ENG, AUS and PAK stack up against each other?

    IST6 Min(s) Read

    Exam details
    The CTET exam will be conducted in computer-based test mode in December. The exact date of the exam is yet to be announced and it is expected to be intimated on the admit card. The test will be conducted in 20 languages across various centres in the country.
    Application fee
    For General and OBS candidates, the registration fee is Rs 1,000 for either papers 1 or 2 and Rs 1,200 for both papers. For SC, ST and differently-abled candidates, the application fee is Rs 500 for one paper and Rs 600 for both papers.
    ALSO READ: DUET PG entrance test likely in October: Check details here
    As per the official notice, the examination city of the candidate’s choice will be allotted on a first come first served basis per availability of seats and capacity in the city of examination. The request for a change of examination city will not be entertained.
    In case a candidate cancels the transaction, the full fee will be refunded to his/her account, as per the mode of payment and the application will not be considered for this examination.
    The CTET is an eligibility test conducted for the recruitment of teachers for PRTs (Classes 1 to 5) and TGTs (Classes 6 to 8) for central government schools. CTET scores are valid for a lifetime and are mandatory for the recruitment of teachers under the Right to Education, RTE Act.
    ALSO READ:    BPSC 67th Admit Card 2022 releasing soon: Check how to download
    (Edited by : Sudarsanan Mani)
    Check out our in-depth Market Coverage, Business News & get real-time Stock Market Updates on CNBC-TV18. Also, Watch our channels CNBC-TV18, CNBC Awaaz and CNBC Bajar Live on-the-go!

    Tags

    CBSECentral Teacher Eligibility TestCTETTeacherteachers posts

    Next Article

    Important exams and job openings in November: Check details

    arrow down

      Shows

      View All

      Most Read

      Market Movers

      View All
      Top GainersTop Losers
      CurrencyCommodities
      CompanyPriceChng%Chng