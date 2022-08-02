The cryptocurrency sector has exploded in the last couple of years. It has quickly grown from a speculative industry to one that's seeing rapid mainstream adoption. This exponential growth rate has created several jobs in the blockchain and digital asset space. However, crypto education is not exactly at par with the rest of the traditional academic space.

This has resulted in a gulf between the number of qualified professionals and the current workforce requirements of the industry. Fortunately, many of the top colleges in the world have recognised the potential of these burgeoning technologies and have started to offer cryptocurrency and blockchain programmes.

Here's a look at some of the top colleges and the crypto programmes they offer:

Massachusetts Institute of Technology (MIT):

The Massachusetts Institute of Technology is one of the leading tech colleges in the world. Therefore, it was only a matter of time before it began offering programmes on crypto and blockchain. Today, MIT offers more than 10 courses on digital assets and the underlying distributed ledger technology. It also boasts excellent faculty members, such as the current chair of the United States Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC), Gary Gensler.

National University of Singapore (NUS): Another pioneer in crypto education is the National University of Singapore. It currently offers 10 crypto courses on subjects such as distributed ledgers, banking and enterprise applications, payments, and innovation in financial services. The college also conducts regular seminars on blockchain technology each year. The college also ranked first in CoinDesk’s Top Universities for Blockchain (2021) with a perfect score of 100/100, based on parameters such as research output, campus blockchain offerings, employment outcomes, cost, etc.

Indian Institute of Technology, Kharagpur (ITT-KGP): As one of the premium tech colleges in India, IIT-KGP was quick to add a crypto course to its suite of offerings. The free 12-week programme will cover blockchain consensus, smart contracts, decentralised identity management, blockchain interoperability, and blockchain applications. The programme's first batch was conducted from January 24 to April 15, 2022.

Cornell University: This Ivy League college offers over a dozen blockchain courses on distributed consensus, blockchain applications, cryptocurrencies, ledgers, etc. It also works with some of the biggest names in the industry for its frequent seminars. For instance, it had Ethereum Co-Founder Vitalik Buterin participate in its "Crypto Boot Camp". Cornell also has Emin Gun Sirer, Founder and CEO of Ava Labs, as one of its faculty members.

Harvard University: Harvard has teamed up with Coursera to offer half a dozen online crypto programmes. One of its courses — Breakthrough Innovation with Blockchain Technology — looks at blockchain and AI's use cases across several industries. Harvard also has a budding crypto community with more than 200 members called "Crypto 101", where students can develop crypto projects under the guidance of an on-campus incubator.

CoinDesk’s Top Universities for Blockchain (2021) listed and ranked 230 different schools worldwide based on the pedigree of their cryptocurrency courses. Among these schools were renowned institutions such as the Royal Melbourne Institute of Technology, University of California Berkeley, University of Zurich, Hong Kong Polytechnic University, London University College and so on.

There are several institutes in India that also offer such programmes. For instance, IIT Madras started offering blockchain software engineering certification in 2020. The Indian Institute of Management (Ahmedabad) and IIT Kanpur also offer crypto and blockchain certification programs.