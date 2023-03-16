The Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) will begin registration of candidates for recruitment to the post of Constable (Technical & Tradesmen) this month. A total of 9,212 vacancies in various constable posts will be filled through the recruitment drive.
Important Dates
Registration opens – on March 27
Last Date for registration – April 25
Admit Card download - From June 20 to 25
Exam Date – July 1 to 13
Admit cards for any stage of examination will not be sent by post and it could be only downloaded from the website of CRPF at www.crpf.gov.in.
Vacancy details
Male: 9,105
Female: 107
Total: 9212
Eligibility criteria
For recruitment in most of the posts, candidates need to have passed Class 10 from a recognised board or university.
For the post of Constable /Driver, candidates must possess a heavy transport vehicle driving licence and should have cleared the driving test at the time of recruitment.
For the post of Constable / Mechanic Motor Vehicle, all candidates should have at least passed class 10th in the 10+2 examination system.
They will also need technical qualifications with two years of Industrial Training Institute (ITI) certificate in Mechanic Motor Vehicle recognized by the National or State Council for Vocational Training or any other recognised institution. They will also need one year of practical experience in the field or a National or State apprenticeship certificate in Mechanic Motor Vehicle trade of a three-year duration.
Selection process
Candidates will be selected based on the scores of their online exam, PST & PET, Trade Test, DV and Medical Exam and other conditions stipulated in the notice.
Salary details and application fee
As per the notice, the pay scale for the given posts will range between Rs 21,700 to Rs 69,1000.
Female candidates and candidates belonging to ST/SC categories will not be required to pay the application fee. Male candidates of other categories will have to pay Rs 100 as the application fee.
