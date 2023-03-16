The Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) will begin registration of candidates for recruitment to the post of Constable (Technical & Tradesmen) this month. A total of 9,212 vacancies in various constable posts will be filled through the recruitment drive.

The Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) released the official notification for the CRPF Constable Recruitment (Technical & Tradesmen) on March 15. A total of 9,212 vacancies in various constable posts will be filled through the recruitment drive.

Important Dates

Registration opens – on March 27

Last Date for registration – April 25

Admit Card download - From June 20 to 25

Exam Date – July 1 to 13

ALSO READ | CRPF ASI and HC exam admit card 2022 to be released today: Check how to download and other details

Admit cards for any stage of examination will not be sent by post and it could be only downloaded from the website of CRPF at www.crpf.gov.in

Vacancy details

Male: 9,105

Female: 107

Total: 9212

Eligibility criteria

For recruitment in most of the posts, candidates need to have passed Class 10 from a recognised board or university.

For the post of Constable /Driver, candidates must possess a heavy transport vehicle driving licence and should have cleared the driving test at the time of recruitment.

For the post of Constable / Mechanic Motor Vehicle, all candidates should have at least passed class 10th in the 10+2 examination system.

ALSO READ | Admit cards for Agniveervayu January 2023 intake released; how to download

They will also need technical qualifications with two years of Industrial Training Institute (ITI) certificate in Mechanic Motor Vehicle recognized by the National or State Council for Vocational Training or any other recognised institution. They will also need one year of practical experience in the field or a National or State apprenticeship certificate in Mechanic Motor Vehicle trade of a three-year duration.

Selection process

Candidates will be selected based on the scores of their online exam, PST & PET, Trade Test, DV and Medical Exam and other conditions stipulated in the notice.

ALSO READ | DRDO CEPTAM 10 Admit Card 2023 released: Check how to download

Salary details and application fee

As per the notice, the pay scale for the given posts will range between Rs 21,700 to Rs 69,1000.

Female candidates and candidates belonging to ST/SC categories will not be required to pay the application fee. Male candidates of other categories will have to pay Rs 100 as the application fee.