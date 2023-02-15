CRPF ASI and HC exam admit card 2022 to be released today: Check how to download and other details

The CRPF ASI and HC admit cards will be available for all candidates to download on the official site of CRPF at crpf.gov.in. The registration process for the CRPF recruitment drive was conducted from January 4 to 31. The drive aims to fill up 1,458 ASI and Head Constable posts in the CRPF.

The Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) will today release the admit card for CRPF ASI and HC examinations. Candidates who have applied for the post of Assistant Sub Inspector (Steno) and Head Constable (Ministerial) can download the admit cards from the official site of CRPF at crpf.gov.in or crpfindia.com

Here is how to download CRPF ASI and HC Admit Card online

Step 1: Visit Visit crpf.gov.in the official site of CRPF.

Step 2: On the homepage, find and click on the recruitment link.

Step 3: Click on the “CRPF ASI & HC Admit Card 2022” link and a new login window will open.

Step 4: Fill in all the required details and click on submit to log in to the CRPF website.

Step 5: Your admit CRPF ASI/ HC admit card will appear on the screen.

Step 6: Carefully check the CRPF admit card and download it for future reference.

Candidates are required to carry their admit cards along with a valid ID proof to the examination centre. No candidate will be permitted to enter the exam hall without the required documents.

The computer-based test is scheduled to be held from February 22 to 28. The test will contain one paper with 100 objective-type questions to be completed in 90 minutes.

Selected candidates will be called for the skill test, PST, document verification, and medical examination.