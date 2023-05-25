This Punjab minister has an idea to stop ‘fake IELTS centres’ from scamming aspiring migrants

To crack down on the fake coaching centres, Punjab’s NRI Affairs minister Kuldeep Singh Dhaliwal has reached out to External Affairs Ministry to consider making IELTS a part of the education system, he told News 18.

Punjab has more IELTS coaching centres than grocery shops today, NRI Affairs minister Kuldeep Singh Dhaliwal said on May 25. But the problem is hundreds of those are fake.

International English Language Testing System (IELTS) is an English language test for study, migration or work. Multiple reports suggest that Punjab has become a lucrative market with nearly six lakh students from the state appearing annually for the English proficiency tests conducted by various testing agencies.

As many students opt to take coaching classes to prep for the tests like IELTS and (TOEFL) Test of English as a Foreign Language, a major challenge is the emergence of many fake centres that claim to train students aspiring to study or work abroad.

To crack down on the fake centres, Punjab’s NRI Affairs minister Kuldeep Singh Dhaliwal has reached out to External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar requesting him to consider making IELTS a part of the education system, he told News 18.

Dhaliwal also said he will soon appeal to Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann to make IELTS a part of the Punjab education system.

“Today there are more IELTS centres than grocery shops in Punjab. They are robbing people, in every village and small town, these centres are making money in the name of IELTS. Considering this, IELTS needs to be made part of the education system in Punjab so that this loot stops,” Dhaliwal said.

He also said that soon he is going to order an enquiry of all the IELTS centres in the state to find out how many of them are fake, operating without any proper documentation and extorting hefty sums from gullible people. “I am also going to call a meeting of the department concerning this,” he added.

The matter is of concern as every month hundreds of Punjabi youth travel abroad in search of employment armed with IELTS certificates. Families of many sell land or take heavy bank loans to fund their children’s travel and fee. However, in many cases, people have been conned and fake IELTS centres in the state play a major role in it.

Dhaliwal also claimed that following the mass farmers’ movement earlier in 2020-21, people from Punjab living in Canada are not provided with visas to travel to India. Many who have taken American citizenship are not allowed to buy land for farming in Punjab, said adding that he will raise all these issues in a meeting with the officials in the Ministry of External Affairs.

