This Punjab minister has an idea to stop ‘fake IELTS centres’ from scamming aspiring migrants

To crack down on the fake coaching centres, Punjab’s NRI Affairs minister Kuldeep Singh Dhaliwal has reached out to External Affairs Ministry to consider making IELTS a part of the education system, he told News 18.

Punjab has more IELTS coaching centres than grocery shops today, NRI Affairs minister Kuldeep Singh Dhaliwal said on May 25. But the problem is hundreds of those are fake.

International English Language Testing System (IELTS) is an English language test for study, migration or work. Multiple reports suggest that Punjab has become a lucrative market with nearly six lakh students from the state appearing annually for the English proficiency tests conducted by various testing agencies.

As many students opt to take coaching classes to prep for the tests like IELTS and (TOEFL) Test of English as a Foreign Language, a major challenge is the emergence of many fake centres that claim to train students aspiring to study or work abroad.