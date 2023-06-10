Along with the results, the consortium has also announced the COMEDK UGET 2023 cut-off and the dates for counselling. COMEDK UGET 2023 was conducted on May 28 and the preliminary answer key was released on May 30.

The Consortium of Medical, Engineering and Dental Colleges of Karnataka (COMEDK) declared the results of the Undergraduate Entrance Test (UGET) 2023 today, June 10. The candidates who have appeared for the COMEDK exams can now check their results on the official website— https://www.comedk.org/.

The candidates have to enter their application number and password to access their results.

With the declaration of results, the consortium has also started inviting qualified candidates for the counselling process. The course fee for the engineering courses has increased by 10 percent from the previous academic year.

COMEDK UGET 2023 was conducted on May 28 and the preliminary answer key was released on May 30. The final answer key was made available for students on June 6.

Steps to check COMEDK UGET Results online

Step 1: Go to the website of COMEDK—https://www.comedk.org/

Step 2: On the landing page, click on the COMEDK Results link

Step 3: Enter your login credentials to access your result.

Step 4: The result will be displayed on your screen.

Step 5: Check and download the same.

The applicants who qualify the COMEDK UGET 2023 will be able to take part in the counselling. Document verification, registration, allotment of seats, the choice selection and reporting to the assigned college are the main components of UGET counselling.

Along with the results, the consortium has also announced the COMEDK UGET 2023 cut-off and the dates for counselling. Qualified students must participate in the COMEDK UGET 2023 counselling process as per the allotted date in order to be accepted into the participating colleges.

COMEDK UGET 2023 test consists of 180 multiple-choice questions and was given in the subjects of physics, chemistry, and mathematics. There is no negative marking for wrong answers. In the event of a tie in the percentile scores, the exam authority will employ the tie-breaking rules.

In 2022, 5,930 students out of the total 57,387 applicants who took the exam, scored in the 90 to 100 percentile. Vishal Bysani came in second and Apoorva Tandan came in third, with A Venakat taking the first place.