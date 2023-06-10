Along with the results, the consortium has also announced the COMEDK UGET 2023 cut-off and the dates for counselling. COMEDK UGET 2023 was conducted on May 28 and the preliminary answer key was released on May 30.

The Consortium of Medical, Engineering and Dental Colleges of Karnataka (COMEDK) declared the results of the Undergraduate Entrance Test (UGET) 2023 today, June 10. The candidates who have appeared for the COMEDK exams can now check their results on the official website— https://www.comedk.org/.

The candidates have to enter their application number and password to access their results.

With the declaration of results, the consortium has also started inviting qualified candidates for the counselling process. The course fee for the engineering courses has increased by 10 percent from the previous academic year.