English
CNBC TV18 Live Tv Live TV
Future FemaleFuture Female
  • Days
  • Hours
  • Minutes

    • Home

    Latest News
    Featured

    Live TV

    Market Live
    Minis
    Podcasts

    CNBC-TV18 Specials

    Photos
    CNBC-TV18 Binge
    Storyboard

    Sections

    Terms and Conditions

    homeeducation NewsCollege ads will now need to be mindful of mental and physical well being of students

    College ads will now need to be mindful of mental and physical well being of students

    College ads will now need to be mindful of mental and physical well being of students
    Read Time4 Min(s) Read
    Show More
    Show More
    Profile image

    By Shilpa Ranipeta  May 30, 2023 12:22:32 PM IST (Published)

    A lot of emphasis has also been put on avoiding stereotyping students. For instance, as per the new guidelines, all educational entities should not stereotype students based on their gender, or appearance, nor portray those who score low as unsuccessful or failures. Advertisements must not suggest that students with high scores are always associated with stereotypical characteristics such as wearing thick glasses.

    Educational entities will now not only have to substantiate any claims made in their advertisements with relevant evidence, but also be mindful that their ads consider the mental and physical well-being of students.

    The Advertising Standards Council of India (ASCI) updated its guidelines for advertising educational institutions, programmes, and platforms.
    This comes after education ranked second among the top violative categories in ASCI's Annual Complaints Report 2022-23 where 13.8 percent of total ads that did not adhere to ASCI’s guidelines. Over the past few years too, it has remained among the top violative sectors.
    View All

    Most Read

    Market Movers

    View All
    Top GainersTop Losers
    CurrencyCommodities
    CompanyPriceChng%Chng
    X