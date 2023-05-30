College ads will now need to be mindful of mental and physical well being of students

A lot of emphasis has also been put on avoiding stereotyping students. For instance, as per the new guidelines, all educational entities should not stereotype students based on their gender, or appearance, nor portray those who score low as unsuccessful or failures. Advertisements must not suggest that students with high scores are always associated with stereotypical characteristics such as wearing thick glasses.

Educational entities will now not only have to substantiate any claims made in their advertisements with relevant evidence, but also be mindful that their ads consider the mental and physical well-being of students.

The Advertising Standards Council of India (ASCI) updated its guidelines for advertising educational institutions, programmes, and platforms.

This comes after education ranked second among the top violative categories in ASCI's Annual Complaints Report 2022-23 where 13.8 percent of total ads that did not adhere to ASCI’s guidelines. Over the past few years too, it has remained among the top violative sectors.