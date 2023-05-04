Cognizant to layoff 3,500 employees, says revenue will decline in 2023

As a result of lower administration costs and higher other income, Cognizant's first quarter’s net profit increased 3 percent to $580 million. For the three months that ended in March, revenue declined 0.3 percent year on year to $4.81 billion, beating Street expectations of $4.74 billion. On a sequential basis, revenue fell 0.7 percent while profit grew 11.3 percent.

US-based software exporter Cognizant has announced that it will be laying off 3,500 employees and also reduce office space as part of the cost cutting measures.

The company has also estimated that its revenues are expected to decline in 2023 as a result of the current distress in the industry and economic downturn as the majority of its revenues come from the US.

For the full year, Cognizant has provided revenue guidance of $19.2 - $19.6 billion. It represents a decline of -1.2 percent to 0.8 percent in reported terms or a growth of -1 percent to 1 percent in constant currency. In constant currency, the company predicts sales of $4.83 - $4.88 billion in the second quarter, a decline of -1.6 percent to -0.6 percent.