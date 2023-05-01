CMAT 2023: NTA likely to release admit cards today, check where and how to download

Three hours total will be allotted for the CMAT. The test will include 100 questions and will be for a total of 400 marks. The CMAT question paper will only be available in English.

The National Testing Agency (NTA) is expected to release the admit cards for Common Management Admission Test (CMAT) today. Candidates can download their admit card from the official website of NTA–https://cmat.nta.nic.in/. The exams are scheduled to be held on May 4.

With only three days left for the exam, it is expected that NTA will be releasing the admit card today. However, there is no official confirmation yet. The city intimation slips for the exam was released on April 28.

CMAT Admit Card 2023: How to download

Step 1:

Visit the official website of NTA–https://cmat.nta.nic.in/

Step 2: Log in with your CMAT login credentials such as registration number and date of birth.

Step 3: Click on the download admit card button.

Step 4: Admit card will be displayed on the screen.

Step 5: Save, download and take a printout of the admit card.

It is mandatory for the candidate to carry the admit card along with one valid photo ID proof to the examination centre for verification purposes. Once you download the admit card, make sure you check all the details carefully. It will include your name, exam date, exam time, venue, important instructions and other details. In case of any discrepancy in the information on the admit card, the candidates can immediately approach the helpline for the exam between 10 am to 5 PM.

On the day of the examination, candidates will have to carry the same photograph which they used during the registration process. Electronic items are not allowed at the examination centre.

CMAT exam is held by NTA to select the candidates for admission into various management courses run by different institutions approved by AICTE.