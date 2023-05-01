CMAT 2023: NTA likely to release admit cards today, check where and how to download

Three hours total will be allotted for the CMAT. The test will include 100 questions and will be for a total of 400 marks. The CMAT question paper will only be available in English.

The National Testing Agency (NTA) is expected to release the admit cards for Common Management Admission Test (CMAT) today. Candidates can download their admit card from the official website of NTA–https://cmat.nta.nic.in/. The exams are scheduled to be held on May 4.

With only three days left for the exam, it is expected that NTA will be releasing the admit card today. However, there is no official confirmation yet. The city intimation slips for the exam was released on April 28.

CMAT Admit Card 2023: How to download