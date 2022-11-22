Clean energy, bio-energy and digital revolutions will transform lives in unimaginable ways: Mukesh Ambani

India can become a renewable power house through the combined will and initiatives of many Indian business groups working with the ethos of a national coalition, said Mukesh Ambani, Chairman and Managing Director of Reliance Industries Ltd (RIL).

Ambani was virtually addressing the 10th convocation programme at Pandit Deendayal Energy University, of which he is also the President. As many as 1,659 students graduated on Tuesday.

Ambani was excited for the students as they were graduating during India's first year of 'Amrit Kaal'. "As Amrit Kaal unfolds, India will witness an unprecedented economic growth and opportunities. From a $3 trillion economy, India will grow to become a $40 trillion economy by 2047 — ranking among the top three economies in the world during your working lives," Ambani said.

He also spoke about the three revolutions that would cover India's growth in the coming decades and transform lives in unimaginable ways:

Clean energy revolution

Bio-energy revolution

Digital revolution

"While the clean energy and bio-energy revolutions will produce energy sustainability, the digital revolution will enable us to consume energy efficiently. All three revolutions will help save India and the world from the climate crisis," he said.

The RIL Chairman told the students that as leaders of India's future, they should ensure the country leads the world's clean and green energy revolution. "It is a goal each one of you should pursue in mission-mode," he said, listing three mantras that would help the students achieve success in this mission:

Think big: "Be an audacious dreamer."

Think clean: "The clean energy movement is about adopting a green mindset, about being sensitive to mother nature, about inventing means to harvest its energy without harming it, It is about ensuring a better and healthier planet for future generations."

Think digital: "In your mission, digital India will play the role of a force multiplier. Technologies such as AI, robotics, IoT are powerful enablers of change. use them to your advantage."

Ambani also had words of praise for the chief guest at the event, N Chandrasekaran — chairperson of the Tata Group . "He is a true inspiration for the business community. With his business, conviction and experience. I am particularly inspired by the gigantic steps the group has taken in the field of renewable energy under his leadership. The steps reflect his faith in the ability of new energy technology to lead us to a better and brighter future," he said.

While addressing the convocation ceremony, Chandrasekaran said that the transition to clean energy is irreversible and the pressure for serious advancements are only bound to increase in the future.

He said hydrogen technologies and storage systems would need serious advancement in science and technology.

N Chandrasekaran said the accelerated scale-up of the COVID-19 vaccine rollout would not have been possible without the IT sector. He said progress in technology would advance science-based transformation in every discipline. "Internet of Things (IoT) and Industry 4.0 will transform businesses and our lives," he said, adding that the 5G tech will be the backbone for transformation of many industries.

