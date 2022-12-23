English
CLAT 2023 Result declared on official website. Here’s how to check

CLAT 2023 Result declared on official website. Here’s how to check

CLAT 2023 Result declared on official website. Here’s how to check
By CNBCTV18.com Dec 23, 2022 3:16:20 PM IST (Published)

The result of the Common Law Admission Test (CLAT) has been declared today. Students and applicants can go through the results on the official CLAT website – consortiumofnlus.ac.in. Candidates will have to log in using their registered mobile number and password to see their results and marks. The results for both undergraduate (UG) and postgraduate (PG) exams have been declared.

How to Check CLAT 2023 Results


  1. Visit the official website for CLAT – consortiumofnlus.ac.in
  2. Click on the CLAT 2023 tab
  3. Login using the registered mobile number and password
  4. Results will appear on a new screen
  5. Download results in PDF format for future use. You can also get a printout to keep a hard copy
  6. If the official website loads slowly, try accessing the website later when there is less traffic

    7. The CLAT 2023 exam was conducted on December 18, with over 56,000 test takers appearing for the exam. The exam was conducted in pen-paper mode by the Consortium of National Law Universities. The exam had a duration of two hours with 150 questions in it, though one question was rescinded in the final answer key.

    The sections in the CLAT 2022 exam included English Language, Current Affairs including General Knowledge, Logical Reasoning, Legal Reasoning and Quantitative Techniques.

    Also read: RRB Group D 2022: Results declared for declared for Ranchi, Patna, Kolkata zones

    The highest scorer in the UG CLAT 2023 exam received 116.75 marks. The Common Law Admission Test is used by the 24 participating National Law Universities along with 61 non-NLU affiliate universities to give admission to undergraduate and postgraduate law courses beginning in the academic year 2023-2024. More than 40 students scored above the 99.9 percentile in the UG exam and eight students scored above the 99.91 percentile in the PG exam.

    The counselling schedule and merit list are expected to be announced in the last week of December 2022. The expected cutoff for general students is expected to be around 95-100 marks.

    Also read: CLAT 2023 Provisional answer key released: Here&#8217;s how to check and raise objections

