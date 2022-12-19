The window to raise objections to the provisional answer key has opened from 9 am onwards on December 19.

The Answer key for the Common Law Admissions Test or CLAT, 2023 has been released on the official website of the Consortium of National Law University's at consortiumofnlus.ac.in . Candidates who have appeared for the CLAT 2023 exam can now check the provisional answer key and raise objections to the same.

The CLAT 2023 provisional answer key was released on December 18, 2022. As per the official notification issued by the consortium of National Law University, candidates will be allowed to raise their objections to the answer key from today (December 19), 9 am onwards.

Here's how to check CLAT 2023 Answer Provisional Answer Key

Step 1: Visit the official website of the consortium at www.consortiumofnlus.ac.in

Step 2: Find and click on the notification “Objections to Question Paper and Provisional Answer Key” displayed on the homepage.

Step 3: A PDF file of the answer key will open, scroll to Appendix 2 for the provisional answer key

Step 4: Download the CLAT 2023 provisional answer key and take a printout for future references.

Candidates are allowed to raise objections to the Master Question Paper and Provisional Answer Key, if any, from 9 am, December 19, until 9 am of December 20.

For each objection raised, candidates have to pay a fee of Rs 1,000.

Here’s how to raise objections to CLAT 2023 provisional answer key

Step 1: Login to your CLAT account on the official website consortiumofnlus.ac.in

Step 2: Find and click on the link “Objections to Question Paper and Provisional Answer Key”

Step 3: Find and click on the ‘Submit Objection’ button.

Step 4: Select the ‘Type of Objection’, as appropriate.

Step 5: Carefully enter your objection details and click on ‘Submit Objection’.

Step 6: Once all objections are submitted, click on the ‘Make Payment’ button and pay the required fee.

After considering the objections raised by students, the CLAT Final answer key will be released this week on December 24, 2022. The CLAT 2023 Result is expected to be released in the last week of December.

The CLAT 2023 was a national-level entrance exam for admissions to undergraduate (UG) and postgraduate (PG) law programmes offered by the 22 National Law Universities across India.