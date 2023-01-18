Candidates who have been allotted seats in the first list will have to accept the result by freezing the seat allocation by January 22.

The Consortium of National Law Universities (Consortium of NLUs) declared the first provisional seat allotment list for CLAT 2023 today. Candidates who registered for the admissions counselling process can check their results on consortiumofnlus.ac.in

Here is how to check the CLAT 2023 seat allotment result:

Step 1: Visit Visit consortiumofnlus.ac.in the official website portal.

Step 2: Click on the ‘CLAT 2023’ tab displayed on the top right on the homepage.

Step 3: Find and click on the link that reads ‘1st Provisional Allotment List’ given under the Notifications section.

Step 4: Log in using your CLAT 2023 credentials.

Step 5: Your CLAT 2023 Results will be displayed on the screen.

Step 5: Carefully check the list and if you have been allotted a seat at any NLU, you have to choose any of the three options: Freeze, Float, or Exit to complete the allotment process.

Freeze option: Candidates who are satisfied with their allotment of the seat can accept it and click on the freeze option and pay the confirmation fees between January 18 and 22. Candidates who choose the freeze option will not be considered in subsequent rounds of counselling.

Float option: Candidates who are not satisfied with the seat allotted and wish to get a higher preference NLU seat, can choose the float option. The candidate can then hold the seat allotted to them, and if they are allotted a higher preference NLU seat in a subsequent counselling round, they shall move to the more preferred NLU. Candidates choosing the float option also need to pay the confirmation fee between January 18 and 22.

Exit Option: Candidates who do not wish to accept the allotted seat and who do not want to participate in further rounds of the counselling process can choose the exit option.

A total of 240 students have been named in the list for the bachelor's programme at NLSIU, Bangalore, one of the most sought-after institutes, as per an Indian Express report.

CLAT 2023 admissions counselling process is held for admissions to the five-year integrated undergraduate (UG) and postgraduate (PG) programmes in law commencing at various National Law Universities (NLUs).