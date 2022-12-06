The CLAT 2023 admit card will be made available for download on consortiumofnlus.ac.in.

The Consortium of National Law Universities is set to release the admit cards for the Common Law Admission Test (CLAT) 2023 today. Candidates appearing for the exam will be able to download the admit card from the official website of CLAT, consortiumofnlus.ac.in once the link is activated.

Here are the steps to download CLAT 2023 admit card online

Step 1: Visit Visit consortiumofnlus.ac.in , the official portal of NLU Consortium.

Step 2: On the top right corner of the homepage, find and click on the tab “CLAT 2023”.

Step 3: Log in to the portal using the credentials provided at the time of registration.

Step 4: A new page will open. Here, find and click on the admit card link.

Step 5: Your CLAT 2023 admit card will be displayed on the screen, download the admit card and save it as a PDF.

Step 6: Bring a hard copy of the CLAT 2023 admit card for the exam day.

Candidates must carefully check all the details mentioned in the admit card. In case of any discrepancy, candidates must reach out to the exam authority through the helpdesk.

The CLAT 2023 admit card will contain details such as the candidate’s name, roll number, name and address of the examination centre, date and time of the CLAT 2023 exam and more.

The CLAT UG and PG exams will be held on December 18 from 2 pm to 4 pm. The provisional answer key will be released the same day and the final answer key will release on December 24. The rank list for the exam will be published in the last week of December.

CLAT is the national entrance exam for admission to undergraduate and postgraduate law courses in NLUs except for NLU Delhi, which has its own entrance exam, AILET. There are 20 National Law Universities (NLUs) in the country that offer undergraduate and postgraduate law courses through CLAT.