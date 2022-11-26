CLAT 2023 admit card likely to be released next week: Check how to download

The CLAT exam will be conducted on December 18.

The Consortium of NLUs is expected to release the admit card for the Common Law Admission Test (CLAT) 2023 in the first week of December. The CLAT exam will be conducted on December 18 and registration for the same closed on November 18. The official notification on admit cards is awaited.

Here is how to download the CLAT 2023 admit card

Step 2: Click on the T 2023 tab displayed at the top right side of the homepage.

Step 3. Find and click on the link ‘CLAT 2023 admit card’ displayed under the ‘Important Events’ section.

Step 4: Enter your credentials such as your CLAT registration ID and password and login into the portal.

Step 5: Your admit card for CLAT 2023 will appear on the screen.

Step 6: Carefully check all the details mentioned in the CLAT admit card and download it to take a printout for the examination.

The CLAT 2023 admit card will include details of the examination centre allotted, and the candidate’s details such as name, roll number, etc., subject code, and the exam reporting time.

ALSO READ Distance learning degrees to be treated on par with conventional ones: UGC

In case there are any discrepancies in the admit card, candidates must get in touch with the exam administrators right away by reaching out to the helpdesk.

The Consortium of NLUs established by the National Law Universities conducts the CLAT exam once a year on a national level for admission to 22 prominent National Law Universities located throughout the country, as well as other private universities. This year, about 80 cities across India will conduct the CLAT exam.