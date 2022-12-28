17-year-old Vatsalya Garg who is one student amongst thousands of students who decided to take a drop after counselling wrapped up in November 2022, and he was also not able to perform well in the board examinations. The 75 percent criteria has shattered Garg’s dreams to be a student in one of the prestigious IIT’s. Here is why students are asking to postpone JEE Mains 2023.

An imminent clash of dates between pre-board exams and practicals, JEE Mains examination and the IIT and NIT admissions has prompted the wary students file a plea before the Bombay High Court seeking postponement of the entrance tests.

“There is pre-board happening in January, there are practical exams starting from January 2 and suddenly we get to know that JEE Mains will also happen in January, this is just adding to the pressure,” said JEE aspirant Nikita Sharma who is currently in 12th grade.

The National Testing Authority recently released the schedule for JEE Mains 2023 session 1 exam. The exam will be conducted on January 24, 25, 27, 28, 29, 30 and 31, 2023 as per the schedule by NTA.

Following the release of the schedule, aspirants started flooding the twitter with demands to postpone JEE Mains 2023 exams to April as it is clashing with state board exams, pre board exams, practical exams and even entrance exams like CLAT (Common Law Entrance Test) and NDA (National Defence Academy).

#JeeAfterBoards@PMOIndia #JeeAfterBoards #JEEMains @narendramodiThe session-1 of JEE Mains 2023 exam is going to be conducted from 24 Jan 2023 to 31 Jan 2023. Imagine a student of Bihar Board who has his JEE Main on 31 Jan and 12th board exam paper the next day. pic.twitter.com/kgwm56ePAt — ayush (@Plasmic19) December 27, 2022 Additionally, the students are also arguing that restoring that 75 percent marks in 12th standard criteria for admission in colleges has shattered the dreams of many students who took a drop after clearing 12th standard in 2021. Additionally, the students are also arguing that restoring that 75 percent marks in 12th standard criteria for admission in colleges has shattered the dreams of many students who took a drop after clearing 12th standard in 2021.

A petition was filed on December 26 in the Bombay High Court by Anubha Sahai, lawyer and President of India Wide Parents Association against NTA on the issue.

“Most of the state boards have scheduled their pre-board and board examinations in the month of January 2023. Therefore, students will find it difficult to appear in the Mains examination,” the PIL stated.

Sahai told CNBC-TV18com that many students who completed their boards in 2020 and 2021 weren’t able to perform well in the exams. These students came to her requesting for legal help as their letter to NTA and the Education Ministry weren’t getting any results.

Apart from the clash with exams, Sahai mentioned that the students also told her about the issue of the 75 percent criteria. Many students who gave boards in 2020 and 2021 couldn’t perform well due to the obvious pressure of the pandemic. They did although perform decently in JEE Mains and after not getting their preferred government college in counselling which wrapped up in November this year they decided to take a drop and now they cannot get admission in any IIT or NIT due to the 75 percent criteria, added Sahai.

“This criteria was notably removed in 2021 and now has been suddenly brought back after the time of sitting for improvement exams (exams held for passed students to reappear for board exams for improvement in score) has passed. Further the entrance exam dates are usually released three to four months prior to the exam, but this time it was not followed, so JEE Main 2023 should be postponed to April 2023,” said Sahai.

Shattered dreams and hopes for the ones who took a drop

17-year-old Vatsalya Garg who is one student amongst thousands of students who decided to take a drop after counselling wrapped up in November 2022, and he was also not able to perform well in the board examinations. The 75 percent criteria has shattered Garg’s dreams to be a student in one of the prestigious IIT’s.

“2020 and 2021 was a hectic year with classes going online and the pandemic creating chaos. I lost people really close to me in the second wave and was not able to perform well during the Class 12th board examination in 2021. The worst part is that I won’t be able to try for the IIT’s,” said Garg.

Dreams of many students like Garg have been shattered who have been preparing for colleges under the Indian Institute of Technology and National Institute of Technology but were not able to perform well in boards due to the pandemic.

“The counselling of various colleges also wrapped up in the month of November 2022, which gives students who decided that they will be taking a drop just 2 months to prepare 2 years worth of course for JEE Mains Exams. NTA needs to understand that the pandemic eased out in 2022 but the after effects were still there,” said Harshit Kumar Singh, National Head Coordinator for All India Students Association.

AISA has also written a letter to Dharmedra Pradhan, Minister of Education with their demands to postpone JEE Mains and remove the 75 percent criteria.

The National Commission for Protection of Child Rights (NCPCR) has also written to the NTA urging them to listen to the demands of the students and postpone the dates.

Added stress for the current batch

“The JEE exam on its own is already very stressful and this schedule by NTA just adds to the pressure. Many students have come to me complaining that they are anxious on how to handle pre boards, practicals and JEE all together,” said Snigdha Narayanan, Hyderabad based career counsellor.

Students of state boards who have their exams starting February first week are worried that travelling and stress will impact their exam performance.

“My 12th board exams are starting from 2 February, usually so to travel to Bihar Board exam centre from Patna will take 5 to 6 hours of train journey for me hence if the JEE Mains exam in Bihar happened on 30th or 31st IT will be effect my performance in both the exams,” said Ashutosh Ahirvar, another aspirant and a student in Class 12 .

Students are also claiming that due to the sudden announcement their study plan has been completely compromised and anxiety is mounting day per day.

“Kota is a chaos right now, they have been prepping us since November to be ready for JEE Mains in January and now that the official announcement has been made it’s a chaos. The stress is at another level. The movements by students demanding less pressure after three students died by suicide this month allegedly due to academic stress have died down and more pressure has been added on,” said one Class 12th student preparing for JEE Exam this year in Kota, the hub of coaching centres in India.

The NTA meanwhile hasn’t provided any official comment on the concerns of the students. Sahai told CNBC-TV18.com that on January 2nd the court will take up the plea and give a hearing for the case.