CISF Recruitment 2022: Last date to apply for 540 vacancies, check details here

Mini
The Central Industrial Security Force is hiring male and female candidates for the post of Assistant Sub-Inspectors and Head Constables. Here is all you need to know about the recruitment drive
The Central Industrial Security Force (CISF) is hiring male and female Indian citizens for the temporary posts of Assistant Sub-Inspector (Stenographer) in pay level-5 and the posts of Head Constable (Ministerial) in pay level-4. A total of 540 vacancies are open for these posts and the last date to apply online is October 25.
Recommended ArticlesView All
London Eye: Rishi Sunak becoming UK PM is nothing short of a miracle
IST5 Min(s) Read
Dead ball confusion explained: Why India was awarded 3 runs even after Kohli was bowled?
IST3 Min(s) Read
Interested candidates can apply as per the instructions cited in CISF Recruitment 2022 notification.
Vacancy Details
Assistant Sub-Inspector (Stenographer): 122 Vacancies
Head Constable (Ministerial): 418 Vacancies
Eligibility Criteria
Age Limit
The General Merit Candidates should be Minimum 18 Years and Maximum 25 years of age as of October 25, 2022. Relaxation in upper age limit for reserved community candidates will be provided.
Educational Qualification
All candidates must have passed Intermediate/Senior Secondary School Certificate (10+2) Examination from a Duly Recognized Board or University or Equivalent to be eligible to apply.
Here’s how to apply for CISF recruitment
Step 1: Visit the official CISF website at www.cisf.gov.in
Step 2: Register on the portal and use your valid credentials (registration number, password, etc.) to login.
Step 3: Go to the recruitment section and click on the link that reads “AASI/Steno and AHC/Min 2022 recruitment”
Step 4: Read the document carefully and complete the application process
Step 5: Sign the declaration form stating that all the content of the document has been read and understood.
Step 5: Pay the application and submit the CISF recruitment form.
Application Fee
All Gen/UR/OBC/EWS applicants must pay an application fee of Rs 100 and SC/ST/ESM candidates are exempted from the payment of application fee. Candidates can pay the through net banking, credit/debit card, UPI, and other options.
(Edited by : Jerome Anthony)
First Published: IST
Check out our in-depth Market Coverage, Business News & get real-time Stock Market Updates on CNBC-TV18. Also, Watch our channels CNBC-TV18, CNBC Awaaz and CNBC Bajar Live on-the-go!