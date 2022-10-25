CISF Recruitment 2022: Last date to apply for 540 vacancies, check details here

By CNBCTV18.com

Mini The Central Industrial Security Force is hiring male and female candidates for the post of Assistant Sub-Inspectors and Head Constables. Here is all you need to know about the recruitment drive

The Central Industrial Security Force (CISF) is hiring male and female Indian citizens for the temporary posts of Assistant Sub-Inspector (Stenographer) in pay level-5 and the posts of Head Constable (Ministerial) in pay level-4. A total of 540 vacancies are open for these posts and the last date to apply online is October 25.

Interested candidates can apply as per the instructions cited in CISF Recruitment 2022 notification.

Vacancy Details

Assistant Sub-Inspector (Stenographer): 122 Vacancies

Head Constable (Ministerial): 418 Vacancies

Eligibility Criteria

Age Limit

The General Merit Candidates should be Minimum 18 Years and Maximum 25 years of age as of October 25, 2022. Relaxation in upper age limit for reserved community candidates will be provided.

Educational Qualification

All candidates must have passed Intermediate/Senior Secondary School Certificate (10+2) Examination from a Duly Recognized Board or University or Equivalent to be eligible to apply.

Here’s how to apply for CISF recruitment

Step 1: Visit the official CISF website at www.cisf.gov.in

Step 2: Register on the portal and use your valid credentials (registration number, password, etc.) to login.

Step 3: Go to the recruitment section and click on the link that reads “AASI/Steno and AHC/Min 2022 recruitment”

Step 4: Read the document carefully and complete the application process

Step 5: Sign the declaration form stating that all the content of the document has been read and understood.

Step 5: Pay the application and submit the CISF recruitment form.

Application Fee

All Gen/UR/OBC/EWS applicants must pay an application fee of Rs 100 and SC/ST/ESM candidates are exempted from the payment of application fee. Candidates can pay the through net banking, credit/debit card, UPI, and other options.