    CNBC TV18 Live Tv
    Live TV

    Home

    Latest News
    Featured

    Live TV

    Market Live
    Minis
    Podcasts

    CNBC-TV18 Specials

    Photos
    CNBC-TV18 Binge
    Storyboard

    Sections

    Homeeducation News

    CISF Recruitment 2022: Last date to apply for 540 vacancies, check details here

    CISF Recruitment 2022: Last date to apply for 540 vacancies, check details here

    CISF Recruitment 2022: Last date to apply for 540 vacancies, check details here
    Read Time
    2 Min(s) Read
    Profile image

    By CNBCTV18.com  IST (Updated)

    Mini

    The Central Industrial Security Force is hiring male and female candidates for the post of Assistant Sub-Inspectors and Head Constables. Here is all you need to know about the recruitment drive

    The Central Industrial Security Force (CISF) is hiring male and female Indian citizens for the temporary posts of Assistant Sub-Inspector (Stenographer) in pay level-5 and the posts of Head Constable (Ministerial) in pay level-4. A total of 540 vacancies are open for these posts and the last date to apply online is October 25.

    Recommended Articles

    View All
    London Eye: Rishi Sunak becoming UK PM is nothing short of a miracle

    London Eye: Rishi Sunak becoming UK PM is nothing short of a miracle

    IST5 Min(s) Read

    Dead ball confusion explained: Why India was awarded 3 runs even after Kohli was bowled?

    Dead ball confusion explained: Why India was awarded 3 runs even after Kohli was bowled?

    IST3 Min(s) Read

    Pakistan is out of FATF grey list after four years — here's what it took

    Pakistan is out of FATF grey list after four years — here's what it took

    IST5 Min(s) Read

    Explained: Bhoodan Movement and how Bihar is working to distribute 1.6 lakh acre to the landless

    Explained: Bhoodan Movement and how Bihar is working to distribute 1.6 lakh acre to the landless

    IST3 Min(s) Read

    Interested candidates can apply as per the instructions cited in CISF Recruitment 2022 notification.
    Vacancy Details
    Assistant Sub-Inspector (Stenographer): 122 Vacancies
    Head Constable (Ministerial): 418 Vacancies
    Eligibility Criteria
    Age Limit
    The General Merit Candidates should be Minimum 18 Years and Maximum 25 years of age as of October 25, 2022. Relaxation in upper age limit for reserved community candidates will be provided.
    Educational Qualification
    All candidates must have passed Intermediate/Senior Secondary School Certificate (10+2) Examination from a Duly Recognized Board or University or Equivalent to be eligible to apply.
    Here’s how to apply for CISF recruitment
    Step 1: Visit the official CISF website at www.cisf.gov.in
    Step 2: Register on the portal and use your valid credentials (registration number, password, etc.) to login.
    Step 3: Go to the recruitment section and click on the link that reads “AASI/Steno and AHC/Min 2022 recruitment”
    Step 4: Read the document carefully and complete the application process
    Step 5: Sign the declaration form stating that all the content of the document has been read and understood.
    Step 5: Pay the application and submit the CISF recruitment form.
    Application Fee
    All Gen/UR/OBC/EWS applicants must pay an application fee of Rs 100 and SC/ST/ESM candidates are exempted from the payment of application fee. Candidates can pay the through net banking, credit/debit card, UPI, and other options.
    (Edited by : Jerome Anthony)
    First Published:  IST
    Check out our in-depth Market Coverage, Business News & get real-time Stock Market Updates on CNBC-TV18. Also, Watch our channels CNBC-TV18, CNBC Awaaz and CNBC Bajar Live on-the-go!

    Tags

    Central Industrial Security Forcerecruitment

    Next Article

    Moonlighting unacceptable, action taken against few employees found engaging in it: Happiest Minds

    arrow down

      Shows

      View All

      Most Read

      Market Movers

      View All
      Top GainersTop Losers
      CurrencyCommodities
      CompanyPriceChng%Chng