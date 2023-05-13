CISCE Class 10 Results 2023 likely to be declared today, here is how to check

The 2023 ICSE board exams began on February 27 and ran until March 29. Students must either download their mark sheets from the Digilocker or pick them up from their respective schools after the release of the cisce.org class 10 result 2023

The Council for the Indian School Certificate Examinations (CISCE) is expected to announce ICSE Class 10 result 2023 today. Students can view their ICSE 10th result 2023 once it has been posted on the board's official website, cisce.org.

The ICSE 10th result 2023 consists of the student's name, grade in the ICSE 10th exams, and other information. Additionally, ICSE board results are made accessible through DigiLocker, SMS, etc.

How to check ICSE Class 10 Result 2023

Visit the the official website of ICSE- cisce.org

Once it opens on the homepage, click on the link ‘ICSE Class 10 Result 2023’

After clicking a new page will appear

Candidates will be required to enter the login credentials

ICSE Class 10 result 2023 will be displayed on the screen