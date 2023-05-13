English
CNBC TV18 Live Tv Live TV
BannerBanner

Home

Latest News
Featured

Live TV

Market Live
Minis
Podcasts

CNBC-TV18 Specials

Photos
CNBC-TV18 Binge
Storyboard

Sections

Terms and Conditions

homeeducation NewsCISCE Class 10 Results 2023 likely to be declared today, here is how to check

CISCE Class 10 Results 2023 likely to be declared today, here is how to check

CISCE Class 10 Results 2023 likely to be declared today, here is how to check
Read Time2 Min(s) Read
Show More
Show More
Profile image

By Nishtha Pandey  May 13, 2023 10:42:34 AM IST (Published)

The 2023 ICSE board exams began on February 27 and ran until March 29. Students must either download their mark sheets from the Digilocker or pick them up from their respective schools after the release of the cisce.org class 10 result 2023

The Council for the Indian School Certificate Examinations (CISCE) is expected to announce ICSE Class 10 result 2023 today. Students can view their ICSE 10th result 2023 once it has been posted on the board's official website, cisce.org.

The ICSE 10th result 2023 consists of the student's name, grade in the ICSE 10th exams, and other information. Additionally, ICSE board results are made accessible through DigiLocker, SMS, etc.
Also read: CBSE Class 12 results 2023: Girls outshine boys again, Trivandrum best performing district
The 2023 ICSE board exams began on February 27 and ran until March 29. Students must either download their mark sheets from the Digilocker or pick them up from their respective schools after the release of the cisce.org class 10 result 2023
View All

Most Read

Market Movers

View All
Top GainersTop Losers
CurrencyCommodities
CompanyPriceChng%Chng
X