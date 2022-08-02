CHSE Odisha Class 12 Arts results on August 8 — here’s how to check

The Council of Higher Secondary Education (CHSE) Odisha will announce the results of Class 12 or Plus Two board exams for the arts (humanities) stream on August 8. Once announced, the students will be able to check the Odisha Class 12th arts results 2022 on the websites http://chseodisha.nic.in/ and http://orissaresults.nic.in/.

To check their results, students will have to keep their exam roll number and registration number handy.

Students will have to secure at least 30 percent in each subject and score an aggregate of 33 percent marks overall to qualify in the Class 12 examination. Those who fail to achieve the minimum passing marks will have to appear for the CHSE Odisha Class 12 supplementary examination.

How to check

To check the CHSE Odisha 12th arts result 2022, students can visit the official websites http://chseodisha.nic.in/ and http://orissaresults.nic.in/ and follow the steps mentioned below.

On the homepage, students will have to click on the link given for CHSE Class 12 Arts Result 2022.

A new page will open in which the students will be asked to key in their roll number and registration number.

On submitting the details, the CHSE Class 12 scorecard will be displayed on the screen.

Students need to download the Odisha Plus 2 arts result and take a printout of the same for future reference.

CHSE Odisha is also likely to announce the results of the vocational stream on the same day, The Times of India reported.

On July 27, the council declared the results of Class 12 science and commerce streams. This year, a total of 3.22 lakh students had appeared for the Class 12 board exams in the commerce, science, arts and vocational streams. Of the total, nearly 2.13 lakh students enrolled for the art stream.