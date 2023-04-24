CA Foundation 2023: ICAI launches first series of mock tests for students, check details here

According to the schedule, students will be able to access the question paper by 1:30 PM every day during the mock exam period. Students must download and attempt these papers within the stipulated time limit.

The Institute of Chartered Accountancy of India (ICAI) has started its Mock Test Papers Series – I from April 24 for the students of the CA Foundation course. The first round of mock test series will be conducted in both physical and virtual modes from April 24 to April 27.

The CA Foundation 2023 examinations will be held from June 24 to June 30, 2023.

The Board of Studies (Academic) is conducting the first series of mock tests and candidates can register for the same by visiting the official website - www.icai.org.

The mock test series will consist of four papers —

1) Business Laws and Business Correspondence and Reporting

2) Principles and Practice of Accounting

3) Business Mathematics and Logical Reasoning and Statistics

4) Business Economics and Business and Commercial Knowledge.

The Question Papers of each subject will be uploaded on the website of the Board of Studies (BoS) Knowledge Portal at https://boslive.icai.org/

The Board of Studies will upload the answer keys to these papers within 48 hours from the date and time of commencement of the respective paper.

Students can then analyse their performance by cross-checking their answers with the answer key.

Here are the steps to attempt ICAI’s mock test online:

Step 1: Candidates will have to first register for the mock test on the official website - https://boslive.icai.org/

Step 2: Check the schedule of the mock test series and ensure that you have a stable internet connection during the time of the test.

Step 3: As per the schedule of the test series, candidates must login to the examination portal at the designated time and enter their credentials to access the mock test.

Step 4: Read the instructions carefully before starting the test.

Step 5: Attempt the questions and submit the answers within the stipulated time limit.

Step 6: Check your answers against the answer key provided by the board.

ICAI’s mock test series is very important as it helps students identify their strengths and weaknesses before the actual exams. These mock exams also help students in improving their speed and accuracy, managing their time effectively, and building confidence. Therefore, it is advisable for the students to register for these mock exams and optimise their preparation for the CA Foundation 2023 examinations.