Chandrayaan 3 landing to be livestreamed across schools and colleges in India, here are the details

India's Chandrayaan 3 is all set to create history by attempting to soft land the Vikram Lander with the Pragyaan rover in its belly near the moon's south pole. ISRO has planned the soft landing of the Chandrayaan-3 spacecraft at 06.04 pm IST on August 23.

Here's how schools and colleges in India have prepared for the livestream -

Uttar Pradesh

The live broadcast of Chandrayaan-3's landing will be broadcasted in all government schools across Uttar Pradesh. Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath announced that these schools will be open exclusively for viewing the event on Wednesday evening.

“On August 23, at 5:27 pm, the Chandrayaan-3 moon landing process will be telecast live on the ISRO website, YouTube channel and DD National. In such a situation, arrangements should be made for live telecast by organising special meetings in schools and educational institutions from 5:15 pm to 6:15 pm," the UP government added.

Additionally, the Uttar Pradesh government has asked Madrasas to arrange live streaming sessions for their students. Madrasas will be in session today for a designated hour (from 5:15 pm to 6:15 pm) to facilitate the viewing of this momentous lunar landing, reported ANI.

Haryana

The Government schools of Haryana, will open for the first time in the evening on Wednesday, August 23. The live landing of Chandrayaan 3 will be shown to school kids.

Assam

Schools and educational institutions across Assam have been directed to remain open until 6 pm on August 23 and organise the LIVE streaming within the premises. This order was given by Axom Sarba Siksha Abhiyan Mission on Tuesday.

“All schools and educational institutions across the state are requested to open the school until 6pm and organise the LIVE streaming of the Chandrayaan-3 soft landing within the premises. Also you are requested to invite the nearby school students to particular schools where the LIVE streaming is scheduled to be held, which will contribute to fostering an environment of scientific inquiry and innovation among the students and faculty,” read the order.

Mumbai

In Mumbai as reported by TOI, educational institutions have instructed their senior students to either observe the launch from their residences or be present at school for the live stream.

Primary students whose school day concludes by 2:30 pm, have been encouraged to view the event from their homes. Afterward, students will be prompted to engage in discussions and debates centered around the soft landing achievement, reported TOI.

Jharkhand

Leading technical institutions in Jharkhand, along with numerous schools, are going to conduct live streaming of ISRO's Chandrayaan-3 Moon mission's soft landing on Wednesday. This initiative aims to cultivate a fervor for space exploration within aspiring scientists.

Institutions such as the Indian Institute of Technology (IIT-ISM) in Dhanbad, Birla Institute of Technology (BIT) in Mesra, and the National Institute of Advanced Manufacturing Technology (NIAMT) have all taken steps to facilitate the live streaming, reported PTI.

Additionally, the University Grants Commission has urged educational colleges and institutions to arrange live-streaming sessions from 5:30 pm to 6:30 pm for observing the moon landing of Chandrayaan-3. In a communication addressed to Higher Education Institutions, the UGC has called for the coordination of special gatherings and the motivation of students and faculty to actively engage in the event.

“Let's witness India's historical journey to the moon! The Higher Education Institutions are requested to organise live streaming of Chandrayaan-3 landing on Moon 23rd August 2023 from 05:30 PM onwards at https://isro.gov.in,” UGC India said in a tweet on Monday.