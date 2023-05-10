CGBSE Class 10, 12 Results 2023: Chhattisgarh Board likely to release results today, check details

The CGBSE class 10 and class 12 board results will be made available on the official websites, results.cg.nic.in and cgbse.nic.in. The CGBSE will also announce the names of Class 10 toppers and overall toppers in the Science, Arts and Commerce streams of Class 12.

The Chhattisgarh Board of Secondary Education (CGBSE) is expected to declare the results of Class 10 and Class 12 board final examinations today, May 10. The results will be available on the official websites of the board at 12 pm after the announcement. Students can log in to results.cg.nic.in and cgbse.nic.in using their roll numbers to check the results.

The CGBSE board results will be announced by the School education minister Premsai Singh Tekam today. Once the results are announced by the minister, the result link will be activated on the websites for students.

Here’s how to check CGBSE class 10 and class 12 results online

Step 1: Visit the official website portals of the CG Board— cgbse.nic.in.

Step 2: Find and click on the CGBSE Class 10 or Class 12 results displayed on the homepage of the website.

Step 3: In the login window, enter your CGBSE roll number and date of birth and other required details to log in.

Step 4: Upon successful login, the CGBSE board results will be displayed on your screen.

Step 5: Carefully check the board results and download the same to get a hard copy for future reference.

Along with the board results, the CGBSE will also announce names of Class 10 toppers and overall toppers in the Science, Arts and Commerce streams of Class 12.

This year around 8 lakh students appeared for the Class 10 and 12 board exams, according to CGBSE.

The Chhattisgarh Board conducted the Class 10 exams between March 2 and March 24 while the Class 12 exams were conducted between March 1 and March 31.