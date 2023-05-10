Breaking News
Go First goes into bankruptcy protection
English
CNBC TV18 Live Tv Live TV
BannerBanner

Home

Latest News
Featured

Live TV

Market Live
Minis
Podcasts

CNBC-TV18 Specials

Photos
CNBC-TV18 Binge
Storyboard

Sections

Terms and Conditions

homeeducation NewsCGBSE Class 10, 12 Results 2023: Chhattisgarh Board likely to release results today, check details

CGBSE Class 10, 12 Results 2023: Chhattisgarh Board likely to release results today, check details

CGBSE Class 10, 12 Results 2023: Chhattisgarh Board likely to release results today, check details
Read Time2 Min(s) Read
Show More
Show More
Profile image

By CNBCTV18.com May 10, 2023 11:17:36 AM IST (Published)

The CGBSE class 10 and class 12 board results will be made available on the official websites, results.cg.nic.in and cgbse.nic.in. The CGBSE will also announce the names of Class 10 toppers and overall toppers in the Science, Arts and Commerce streams of Class 12.

The Chhattisgarh Board of Secondary Education (CGBSE) is expected to declare the results of Class 10 and Class 12 board final examinations today, May 10. The results will be available on the official websites of the board at 12 pm after the announcement. Students can log in to results.cg.nic.in and cgbse.nic.in using their roll numbers to check the results.

The CGBSE board results will be announced by the School education minister Premsai Singh Tekam today. Once the results are announced by the minister, the result link will be activated on the websites for students.
ALSO READ |
Telangana Inter 1st and 2nd Year Results 2023 announced: Here is how to check score and other details
View All

Most Read

Market Movers

View All
Top GainersTop Losers
CurrencyCommodities
CompanyPriceChng%Chng
X