CG TET 2022 Admit Card releasing soon: Check how to download and other details

CNBCTV18.com

Mini The CG PEB is set to release the Admit Card for CG TET 2022 today, or this week.

The Chhattisgarh Professional Examination Board (CG PEB) is set to release the admit card for Chhattisgarh Teacher Eligibility Test (CG TET 2022) soon. The application process for the exam was completed on September 10 and the aspirants who have applied for it can download their CG TET Admit Card 2022 by visiting the official website at vyapam.cgstate.gov.in

Here is how to download CG TET Admit Card 2022

Step 1: Visit the official website of the board at Visit the official website of the board at vyapam.cgstate.gov.in

Step 2: Find and click on the ‘Admit Card’ section displayed on the homepage.

Step 3: Click on the link ‘CG TET Admit Card’ displayed on the Admit Card section page.

Step 4: In the login window, enter your login credentials and click on the submit button.

Step 5: Your CG TET 2022 admit card will be displayed on your screen.

Step 6: Download the admit card and take multiple printouts on A4 size paper for future reference.

Candidates must carry a photo ID proof along with a hard copy of the admit card to the exam centre. For a hassle-free exam, candidates need to take multiple printouts of the hall ticket. For any queries or complaints regarding the information on the admit card, the aspirants can contact the officials of CGPEB.

Exam date, timing, and other details

The board will conduct the CG TET 2022 examination on September 18, 2022, across 28 districts. The eligibility exam for teachers will be conducted in two shifts. Paper 1 will be conducted from 9:30 AM to 12:15 PM and the Paper 2 examination will be conducted from 2:00 PM to 4:45 PM.

Both the papers will consist of 150 questions each in which 1 mark will be awarded for each correct answer.