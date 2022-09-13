    CNBC TV18 Live Tv
    Live TV

    Home

    Latest News
    Featured

    Live TV

    Market Live
    Minis
    Podcasts

    CNBC-TV18 Specials

    Photos
    CNBC-TV18 Binge
    Storyboard

    Sections

    Homeeducation News

    CG TET 2022 Admit Card releasing soon: Check how to download and other details

    CG TET 2022 Admit Card releasing soon: Check how to download and other details

    CG TET 2022 Admit Card releasing soon: Check how to download and other details
    Read Time
    2 Min(s) Read
    Profile image

    By CNBCTV18.com  IST (Published)

    Mini

    The CG PEB is set to release the Admit Card for CG TET 2022 today, or this week.

    The Chhattisgarh Professional Examination Board (CG PEB) is set to release the admit card for Chhattisgarh Teacher Eligibility Test (CG TET 2022) soon. The application process for the exam was completed on September 10 and the aspirants who have applied for it can download their CG TET Admit Card 2022 by visiting the official website at vyapam.cgstate.gov.in.
    ALSO READ:  
    RRB Group D Phase 2 Exams from August 26: How to download admit card and other details
    Here is how to download CG TET Admit Card 2022
    Step 1: Visit the official website of the board at vyapam.cgstate.gov.in.
    Step 2: Find and click on the ‘Admit Card’ section displayed on the homepage.
    Step 3: Click on the link ‘CG TET Admit Card’ displayed on the Admit Card section page.
    Step 4: In the login window, enter your login credentials and click on the submit button.
    Step 5: Your CG TET 2022 admit card will be displayed on your screen.
    Step 6: Download the admit card and take multiple printouts on A4 size paper for future reference.
    Candidates must carry a photo ID proof along with a hard copy of the admit card to the exam centre. For a hassle-free exam, candidates need to take multiple printouts of the hall ticket. For any queries or complaints regarding the information on the admit card, the aspirants can contact the officials of CGPEB.
    ALSO READ:  CUET UG 2022 Phase 2 exam admit card to be released soon; how to download
    Exam date, timing, and other details
    The board will conduct the CG TET 2022 examination on September 18, 2022, across 28 districts. The eligibility exam for teachers will be conducted in two shifts. Paper 1 will be conducted from 9:30 AM to 12:15 PM and the Paper 2 examination will be conducted from 2:00 PM to 4:45 PM.
    Both the papers will consist of 150 questions each in which 1 mark will be awarded for each correct answer.
     
     
    (Edited by : Sudarsanan Mani)
    Check out our in-depth Market Coverage, Business News & get real-time Stock Market Updates on CNBC-TV18. Also, Watch our channels CNBC-TV18, CNBC Awaaz and CNBC Bajar Live on-the-go!

    Tags

    ChhattisgarhCommon Eligibility Testteachers

    Next Article

    India outlines risk for students planning to study medicine in China

    arrow down

      Shows

      View All

      Most Read

      Market Movers

      View All
      Top GainersTop Losers
      CurrencyCommodities
      CompanyPriceChng%Chng