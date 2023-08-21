The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) is likely to release the answer keys of the Central Teacher Eligibility Test (CTET) 2023 soon. Following the release, participants of the CTET examination will have the opportunity to verify their answers and download the answer keys via the official website, ctet.nic.in.

In line with previous trends, the CBSE is expected to release the CTET Answer Key 2023 approximately one to two weeks after the exams. It is worth noting that the official date for the same has not yet been disclosed as of now.

The CTET Answer Key 2023 is of a provisional nature and is not considered final. For those dissatisfied with the initial answer keys, they can raise objections. The board is set to communicate the objection submission timeline after the release of answer keys.

The board's verdict on challenges will be conclusive, and no further communication will be entertained in this regard. CBSE will not engage in individual notifications to candidates regarding their challenges. The board will entrust subject experts with reviewing all raised objections before presenting the final answer keys. The result declaration will be aligned with the final answer key.

For now, candidates can still gauge their potential scores using answer keys offered by various coaching institutions while awaiting the release of the official answer keys.

The CBSE CTET Answer Key 2023 can be downloaded online by following a few simple steps:

Step 1-

Access the official website at ctet.nic.in.

Step 2- Click on the CTET 2023 answer key link featured on the homepage.

Step 3- It will display the PDF file.

Step 4- Download the PDF file and match your answers with the official answer key.

Step 6- In the event of dissatisfaction with any answer in the key, submit objections as directed.

The candidates should identify any discrepancies or errors in the CTET answer key while reviewing the PDF file, they have the option to raise objections via the official website:

How to raise objections on CTET Answer Key

- Log in to your account on ctet.nic.in using your roll number and date of birth.

- On the dashboard, you'll find your recorded responses and the CTET answer keys.

- In case answers marked in the answer keys are unsatisfactory, candidates can select the correct option.

- After selecting, provide relevant documents to substantiate the objection.

- Submit the required fee of Rs 1000/- along with your objections.