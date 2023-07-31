CBSE signs 15 MoUs for teachers training and skill development

According to CBSE's press statement, these skill providers will extend their support to the board in various ways. They will contribute to the development of skill modules and study material for skill subjects. Moreover, they will organize competitions and hackathons for students, and also provide training to teachers.

The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) has signed 15 memorandums of understanding (MOUs) with renowned skill providers. The board made an official announcement on Sunday regarding its collaboration with various organizations to promote Skill Education, Assessment, and Capacity Building of teachers.

Some of the prominent partners include Atal Innovation Mission, IBM, Intel, Microsoft, Apparel Made-Ups and Home Furnishing Sector Skill Council, Automotive Sector Skill Council, Sports, Physical Education, Fitness, and Leisure Skills Council, Logistics Sector Skill Council, Furniture and Fittings Sector Skill Council, Life Sciences Sector Skill Council, Textiles Sector Skill Council, and Healthcare Sector Skill Council.

These partnerships aim to equip students with a diverse range of expertise while ensuring access to high-quality infrastructure and exposure to emerging technologies.

Another significant partnership is with the Central Square Foundation (CSF), which will assist CBSE in implementing SAFAL, a competency-based census assessment, as recommended in the NEP.

SAFAL will be conducted for students in grades 3, 5, and 8 to facilitate school development. The partners will work together to develop quality competency-based assessments for these grades.

In addition, Educational Initiatives Pvt. Ltd and Oxford University Press India will collaborate with CBSE to prepare training manuals for the Competency Based Capacity Building Programme (CBP) designed for teachers in English, Maths, Science, and Social Science.