CBSE revises Class 12 board exam datesheet; check new schedule

The CBSE 2023 board exam date sheets are available for download on the official Board website at cbse.gov.in and cbse.nic.in for students sitting the Class 12 examinations in 2023.

The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) on Saturday revised the Class 12 exam datesheet for the 2023 board theoretical examinations. The test originally slated on April 4 will now take place on March 27, 2023, as per the CBSE class 12 updated date sheet.

The dates for the remaining tests will remain the same. The schedule for the class 10 board examinations has not moved either.

Students in class 10 will take their final test on March 21. Students in class 12 will conclude their board examinations on April 5. According to the CBSE notice, to ensure that no two topic combinations occur on the same date, the date sheet was prepared by avoiding roughly 40,000 subject combinations.

Before the test begins, students will have 15 minutes extra to examine the question paper and plan their approach. Answers written by students during these 15 minutes will not be accepted.