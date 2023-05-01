CBSE Results 2023: Class 10, 12 exam scores to be declared soon, check details here

This year the examination for CBSE Class 10 and 12 started on February 15. Class 10 exams concluded on March 21, whereas Class 12 exams ended on April 5. This year more than 38 lakh students appeared for the CBSE board exams.

The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) is expected to announce the results of the Class 10 and 12 exams anytime soon. Though a few reports claim that the results could be announced towards the end of this week or early next week there is no official announcement by the CBSE yet. The students waiting for their CBSE board exam results can check their scores from the official website- www.cbse.gov.in.

The students can also download their results through Digilocker and SMS.

CBSE Class 10 and 12 exam results: How to check scorecard

Step 1:

Visit the official website of CBSE— https://www.cbse.gov.in/

Step 2: On the homepage, click on the CBSE Result 2023 link.

Step 3: Select Class 10 or 12.

Step 4: Enter your roll number, date of birth and other necessary details.

Step 5: Click on the ‘Submit’ button.

Step 6: The result will be displayed on the screen.

Step 7: Download and save for future use.

The students should carefully check all the details on their mark sheet. It will include your name, roll number, CBSE registration number, school code, subject marks, total marks and others. The students need to obtain 33 percent marks in each subject and 33 percent of marks in aggregate to qualify for these exams.

The students, who will pass their Class 10 exams, will be allowed to enrol in Class 11 while qualified students of Class 12 will be eligible for undergraduate courses and higher studies.

The students failing in one subject or in all subjects will be given another chance to clear them through supplementary examination. The CBSE Class 10 and 12 supplementary examinations will be conducted by CBSE in July 2023. The students will be able to apply for this test in June after the results are announced.

This year more than 38 lakh students appeared for the CBSE board exams. The Class 10 exams saw the participation of 21,86,940 students whereas for Class 12, a total of 16,96,770 students appeared for the examination.