CBSE Results 2023: Class 10, 12 exam scores to be declared soon, check details here

This year the examination for CBSE Class 10 and 12 started on February 15. Class 10 exams concluded on March 21, whereas Class 12 exams ended on April 5. This year more than 38 lakh students appeared for the CBSE board exams.
The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) is expected to announce the results of the Class 10 and 12 exams anytime soon. Though a few reports claim that the results could be announced towards the end of this week or early next week there is no official announcement by the CBSE yet. The students waiting for their CBSE board exam results can check their scores from the official website- www.cbse.gov.in.
The students can also download their results through Digilocker and SMS. This year the examination for CBSE Class 10 and 12 started on February 15. Class 10 exams concluded on March 21, whereas Class 12 exams ended on April 5.
CBSE Class 10 and 12 exam results: How to check scorecard