English
CNBC TV18 Live Tv Live TV

Home

Latest News
Featured

Live TV

Market Live
Minis
Podcasts

CNBC-TV18 Specials

Photos
CNBC-TV18 Binge
Storyboard

Sections

Terms and Conditions

homeeducation NewsCBSE Results 2023: Class 10, 12 exam scores to be declared soon, check details here

CBSE Results 2023: Class 10, 12 exam scores to be declared soon, check details here

CBSE Results 2023: Class 10, 12 exam scores to be declared soon, check details here
Read Time2 Min(s) Read
Show More
Show More
Profile image

By CNBCTV18.com May 1, 2023 12:29:15 PM IST (Published)

This year the examination for CBSE Class 10 and 12 started on February 15. Class 10 exams concluded on March 21, whereas Class 12 exams ended on April 5. This year more than 38 lakh students appeared for the CBSE board exams.

The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) is expected to announce the results of the Class 10 and 12 exams anytime soon. Though a few reports claim that the results could be announced towards the end of this week or early next week there is no official announcement by the CBSE yet. The students waiting for their CBSE board exam results can check their scores from the official website- www.cbse.gov.in.

Recommended Articles

View All
Observers see the Russia-Ukraine war nowhere near the end — so here's what brewing up for the next stage

Observers see the Russia-Ukraine war nowhere near the end — so here's what brewing up for the next stage

Apr 29, 2023 IST5 Min(s) Read

India's economic growth may rebound after 6-9 months of recessionary pressure

India's economic growth may rebound after 6-9 months of recessionary pressure

Apr 28, 2023 IST3 Min(s) Read

Does reduced visibility in office impact appraisal and career growth

Does reduced visibility in office impact appraisal and career growth

Apr 28, 2023 IST4 Min(s) Read

China pushes to digitise coal mines for safety, efficiency — where India stands

China pushes to digitise coal mines for safety, efficiency — where India stands

Apr 27, 2023 IST3 Min(s) Read


The students can also download their results through Digilocker and SMS. This year the examination for CBSE Class 10 and 12 started on February 15. Class 10 exams concluded on March 21, whereas Class 12 exams ended on April 5.
CBSE Class 10 and 12 exam results: How to check scorecard
View All

Most Read

Market Movers

View All
Top GainersTop Losers
CurrencyCommodities
CompanyPriceChng%Chng
X