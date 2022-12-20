CBSE releases class 10, 12 date sheet, 2023 board exams to start from February 15

CBSE has confirmed the Class 10th and 12th board exams will commence on February 15, 2023, and the practical exams will begin from January 1.
The Central Board of Secondary Education has released the time table for CBSE 2023 board exams. The CBSE will be conducting the Class 10 and Class 12 board examinations from February 15, onwards.
The date sheet for CBSE 2023 exams is available on the official website, cbse.gov.in. Releasing the date sheet, the board said sufficient gap has been given between two subjects, and other factors such as competitive entrance tests have also been taken into account in deciding the dates. The examination for class 10, 12 will begin at 10.30 am. and will end at 1.30 pm.
As per a news report, past trends suggest that the CBSE board exam timetable is released 45 to 60 days prior to the commencement of the examination.
Earlier the board had confirmed that the practical examinations will commence on January 1. The CBSE will conduct the class 10th and class 12th practical examinations at various exam centres across the country and abroad.
Here’s how to download the official CBSE Date sheet 2023
Step 1: Visit the official website of the board at cbse.gov.in
Step 2: Click on the ‘Main Website’ option displayed on the homepage
Step 3: On the new page, find and click on the ‘date sheet’ option
Step 4: The official CBSE date sheet for the 2023 board exams will be displayed on the screen.
Earlier, fake CBSE 2023 datasheets surfaced on social media leading to confusion among candidates. The board clarified later that no official date sheet for Class 10, and 12 board exams have been released and the timetable will only be available on the official website.
This year, at least 40 percent of questions in the CBSE Class 10 exam and 30 percent questions in Class 12 exams will be competency-based. The competency-based questions will comprise multiple formats including objective type, constructing response type, assertion and reasoning and case-based questions.
The official website, cbse.nic.in, already has the CBSE Class 10, 12 sample papers and marking schemes available for candidates. The sample papers contain all types of questions that were asked in the previous years for all the subjects.