CBSE exams 2023: Class 10, 12 admit cards released, here's how to download

CBSE has released admit cards for 2023 Class 10 and 12 board exams. Students need to login to the official website of the board to download CBSE hall tickets or contact their school for updates.

The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) on February 7 released the admit cards for Class 10 and 12 board exams 2023. The CBSE board exams are scheduled to begin on February 15 and will continue till March 21. Admit cards will be issued on the official websites, cbse.nic.in and cbse.gov.in

Here’s how to download CBSE Class 10, 12 admit card

Step 1: Go the official website portals of the CBSE at cbse.gov.in or cbse.nic.in

Step 2: Find and click on CBSE Class 10, 12 Admit Card 2023 link displayed under the notice or current events section on the home page.

Step 3: Enter your login credentials such as roll number and date of birth and click on submit to view the CBSE admit card.

Step 4: Your CBSE Class10/12 admit card will be displayed on the screen.

Step 5: Carefully check the admit card and download the page for future reference.

The CBSE admit card will contain details including candidate's name, roll number, school details, exam centre information, exam day guidelines and other details.