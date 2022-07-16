CBSE CTET 2022 for teachers to be held in December; check details here

The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) will conduct the CBSE CTET 2022 in December this year. The Central Teacher Eligibility Test (CTET) will be conducted in Computer Based Test (CBT) mode in 20 languages in various exam centres across the country.

According to the official notification dated July 14, 2022, the exact date of the examination will be intimated to the candidates on the admit card. Applicants can click on the link to read the public notification: https://cdnbbsr.s3waas.gov.in/s3443dec3062d0286986e21dc0631734c9/uploads/2022/07/2022071596.pdf

CBSE will soon release an information bulletin with details about the examination, eligibility criteria, examination fee, syllabus, languages, examination cities and important dates on the CTET official website https://ctet.nic.in . Aspirants are requested to download and read the information bulletin carefully before applying.

Although, CBSE has not yet revealed the dates for the online application process, the notification said the candidates will have to apply online through the CTET website.

Candidates who will appear for the exam in the General/OBC category will have to pay an application fee of Rs 1,000 for one paper and Rs 1,200 for appearing in both papers.

Application fee for SC/ST candidates for one paper is Rs 500 and for both papers is Rs 600. The Paper I exam is conducted for those who wish to teach Classes 1 to 5, while Paper II exam is for teachers who wish to teach Classes 6 to 9.

Last year, as many as 18,92,276 candidates registered for CTET 2021 exam in paper 1. Of this total, 14,95,511 candidates appeared for the exam and 4,45,467 qualified. For paper 2, 16,62,886 candidates registered for the exam. Of the total, 12,78,165 candidates appeared and 2,20,069 qualified the exam. The CBSE CTET 2021 was also conducted in the CBT mode between December 16, 2021, and January 13, 2022, Indian Express reported.