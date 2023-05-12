CBSE Class 12 results 2023: Girls outshine boys again, Trivandrum best performing district

The Board announced the news on its Twitter handle and students can check the results on the official websites - cbseresults.nic.in and cbse.gov.in.

The results for the Class 12 board examinations were declared by the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) on Friday, May 12. The Board made the announcement through its official Twitter handle and the results have been posted on the official websites, cbseresults.nic.in and cbse.gov.in.

As per the official data, the overall pass percentage this year stood at 87.33 percent which is 5.38 percent lower than last year.

This year girls have again outshined boys in the CBSE Class 12 exam results. The overall pass percentage for girls stood at 90.68 percent while for boys the total pass percentage was 84.67 percent. The girls have scored better over boys for the sixth year in a row.

From the third gender category, 60 percent of students passed the exam this year.

In 2022, the pass percentage of girls stood at 94.54 percent and the pass percentage for boys was 91.25 percent.

The Trivandrum region recorded the highest pass percentage with 99.91 per cent followed by Bengaluru at 98.64 percent.

Region wise Pass percentage

Trivandrum- 99.91

Bengaluru- 98.64

Chennai- 97.40

Delhi West- 93.24

Chandigarh- 91.84

Delhi East- 91.50

Ajmer- 89.27

Pune- 87.28

Panchkula- 86.93

Patna- 85.47

Bhubaneswar- 83.89

Guwahati- 83.73

Bhopal- 83.54

Noida- 80.36

How to check CBSE Class 12 results 2023

Step 1: Visit the official website results.cbse.nic.in.

Step 2: Find and click on the link to the Class 12th result page.

Step 3: Enter the required credentials like class 12 roll board exam roll number, date of birth, etc. and login to the portal.

Step 4: Your 2023 CBSE class 12 results will be displayed on the screen.

The students are advised to download and keep a printed copy of the scorecard for future reference. The students can also check their scores through the DigiLocker App.

More than 16.96 lakh students appeared for CBSE Class 12 board examinations. The CBSE Class 12 board exams were held from February 15 to April 5.