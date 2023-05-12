CBSE Class 12 results 2023: Girls outshine boys again, Trivandrum best performing district

The Board announced the news on its Twitter handle and students can check the results on the official websites - cbseresults.nic.in and cbse.gov.in.

The results for the Class 12 board examinations were declared by the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) on Friday, May 12. The Board made the announcement through its official Twitter handle and the results have been posted on the official websites, cbseresults.nic.in and cbse.gov.in.

As per the official data, the overall pass percentage this year stood at 87.33 percent which is 5.38 percent lower than last year.

This year girls have again outshined boys in the CBSE Class 12 exam results. The overall pass percentage for girls stood at 90.68 percent while for boys the total pass percentage was 84.67 percent. The girls have scored better over boys for the sixth year in a row.