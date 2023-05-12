CBSE Class 12 results 2023 declared here's how to check score, download marksheet and more details

CBSE had issued six-digit security pins for activating students' DigiLocker accounts which schools can download using their LOC credentials from digilocker.gov.in. Once results are announced, students must use their security pins to activate their accounts and download digital copies of their mark sheets and certificates.
CBSE Class 12 board exam results have been announced by the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE).
Along with the DigiLocker and UMANG applications, students can use the board's official website results.cbse.nic.in or cbseresults.nic.in to view their CBSE results.
For this year the overall pass percentage stands at 87.33 percent. Region wise Trivandrum has topped with 99.91 pass percentage. Further this year too girls have outshined Boys by 6.01 percent with 90.68 pass percentage.
Additionally CBSE has said that it will not award first, second and third divisions to its students, to avoid unhealthy competition.
How to check CBSE Class 12th 2023 results?
Here are the steps to download the CBSE 12th results 2023 online, once released:
First Published: May 12, 2023 10:52 AM IST
