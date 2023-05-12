English
CBSE Class 12 results 2023 declared here's how to check score, download marksheet and more details

CBSE Class 12 results 2023 declared here's how to check score, download marksheet and more details

CBSE Class 12 results 2023 declared here's how to check score, download marksheet and more details
By Nishtha Pandey  May 12, 2023 11:22:27 AM IST (Updated)

CBSE had issued six-digit security pins for activating students' DigiLocker accounts which schools can download using their LOC credentials from digilocker.gov.in. Once results are announced, students must use their security pins to activate their accounts and download digital copies of their mark sheets and certificates.

CBSE Class 12 board exam results have been announced by the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE).

Along with the DigiLocker and UMANG applications, students can use the board's official website results.cbse.nic.in or cbseresults.nic.in to view their CBSE results.
