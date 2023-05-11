CBSE Class 10th and 12th results 2023: Here are all the details

A notice was circulating on social media platforms regarding the CBSE Classes 10 and 12 results. As per the notice the results are set to be declared on Thursday, 11 May. But CBSE has notified that date is fake so students should not believe it.

CBSE Class 10 and 12 board exam results would be released "shortly," according to a recent circular from the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE).

Along with the DigiLocker and UMANG applications, students can use the board's official website results.cbse.nic.in or cbseresults.nic.in to view their CBSE results. Additionally, the board may send these results by SMS and IVRS.

The date and time of the 2023 CBSE Class 10, 12 results will be announced in advance by CBSE.

CBSE has issued six-digit security pins for activating students' DigiLocker accounts which schools can download using their LOC credentials from digilocker.gov.in. Once results are announced, students must use their security pins to activate their accounts and download digital copies of their mark sheets and certificates.

Also read: UGC recommends universities to use local languages in teaching and exams

Students can check their grades using their roll number, school number, admission card ID, and date of birth on results.cbse.nic.in, cbseresults.nic.in, or digilocker.gov.in on the day of the results.

Will the results be released today?

A notice was circulating on social media platforms regarding the CBSE Classes 10 and 12 results. As per the notice the results are set to be declared on Thursday, 11 May. But CBSE has notified that date is fake so students should not believe it.

The date and timing of the results will be disclosed by the board on its official website. To be certain, one must keep up with the most recent announcements on the official website. It is important to be aware that the CBSE Classes 10 and 12 results will be released soon.

How to check CBSE Class 10th and 12th 2023 results?

Here are the steps to download the CBSE 10th, 12th results 2023 online, once released:

Visit the website - cbse.nic.in, cbseresults.nic.in, or results.nic.in.

Once the website loads, click on the CBSE 10th result 2023 or CBSE 12th result 2023 link on the homepage.

Then type in your Roll Number and other login credentials in the given boxes.

After that the result will appear on the device and you can go through your CBSE scores.