CBSE Class 10th and 12th results 2023: Here are all the details

A notice was circulating on social media platforms regarding the CBSE Classes 10 and 12 results. As per the notice the results are set to be declared on Thursday, 11 May. But CBSE has notified that date is fake so students should not believe it.
CBSE Class 10 and 12 board exam results would be released "shortly," according to a recent circular from the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE).
Along with the DigiLocker and UMANG applications, students can use the board's official website results.cbse.nic.in or cbseresults.nic.in to view their CBSE results. Additionally, the board may send these results by SMS and IVRS.
The date and time of the 2023 CBSE Class 10, 12 results will be announced in advance by CBSE.
CBSE has issued six-digit security pins for activating students' DigiLocker accounts which schools can download using their LOC credentials from digilocker.gov.in. Once results are announced, students must use their security pins to activate their accounts and download digital copies of their mark sheets and certificates.
Students can check their grades using their roll number, school number, admission card ID, and date of birth on results.cbse.nic.in, cbseresults.nic.in, or digilocker.gov.in on the day of the results.
Will the results be released today?
A notice was circulating on social media platforms regarding the CBSE Classes 10 and 12 results. As per the notice the results are set to be declared on Thursday, 11 May. But CBSE has notified that date is fake so students should not believe it.
The date and timing of the results will be disclosed by the board on its official website. To be certain, one must keep up with the most recent announcements on the official website. It is important to be aware that the CBSE Classes 10 and 12 results will be released soon.
How to check CBSE Class 10th and 12th 2023 results?
Here are the steps to download the CBSE 10th, 12th results 2023 online, once released:
Check out our in-depth Market Coverage, Business News & get real-time Stock Market Updates on CNBC-TV18. Also, Watch our channels CNBC-TV18, CNBC Awaaz and CNBC Bajar Live on-the-go!
Recommended ArticlesView All
Midair Musings: An aviation veteran's take on what does it take for an airline to revive
May 11, 2023 IST6 Min(s) Read
Karnataka Exit Poll 2023: BJP and Congress in tight race, but will JDS be the king maker? — what pollsters say
May 10, 2023 IST3 Min(s) Read
Karnataka Exit Polls Results LIVE | India Today-Axis My India predicts clear win for Congress, BJP still hopeful
May 10, 2023 IST1 Min(s) Read
The FIRE method let's you retire early — here's how it works
May 10, 2023 IST7 Min(s) Read