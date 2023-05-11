CBSE Class 10th and 12th results 2023: Here are all the details

A notice was circulating on social media platforms regarding the CBSE Classes 10 and 12 results. As per the notice the results are set to be declared on Thursday, 11 May. But CBSE has notified that date is fake so students should not believe it.

CBSE Class 10 and 12 board exam results would be released "shortly," according to a recent circular from the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE).

Along with the DigiLocker and UMANG applications, students can use the board's official website results.cbse.nic.in or cbseresults.nic.in to view their CBSE results. Additionally, the board may send these results by SMS and IVRS.

The date and time of the 2023 CBSE Class 10, 12 results will be announced in advance by CBSE.