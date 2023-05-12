CBSE Class 10th, 12th 2024 exam date released, girls outperform boys in 2023 exams, check all details

CBSE Board exams Class 10th and 12th date 2024 has been announced by the board with the 2023 results check all details here.

The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) has announced that the board exams for Class 10 and 12 for next year will begin from February 15, 2024.

The announcement was made by CBSE Exam Controller Sanyam Bhardwaj, as reported by PTI.

The Ministry of Education has decided to announce exam schedules much in advance to sync the academic calendar and help students prepare for entrance exams.

Further the CBSE Board today has also announced the class 10th and class 12th exam results. Along with the DigiLocker and UMANG applications, students can use the board's official website results.cbse.nic.in or cbseresults.nic.in to view their CBSE results. CBSE had issued six-digit security pins for activating students' DigiLocker accounts which schools can download using their LOC credentials from digilocker.gov.in.

The board has also decided to scrap awarding first, second and third divisions based on students' scores, officials said.

Girls have outperformed boys in CBSE Class 10th and Class 12th results again this year.

In CBSE Class 10th 2023 board exams girls recorded a pass percentage of 94.25. The pass percentage of boys stood at 92.27.

For this year the overall pass percentage for CBSE Class 12th board exams came at 87.33 percent. Region wise Trivandrum has topped with 99.91 pass percentage. Further this year too girls have outshined Boys by 6.01 percent with 90.68 pass percentage.

"No merit list will be declared by the CBSE to avoid unhealthy competition among the students," said the board.