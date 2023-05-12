Breaking News
Market ends higher for third straight week
English
CNBC TV18 Live Tv Live TV
BannerBanner

Home

Latest News
Featured

Live TV

Market Live
Minis
Podcasts

CNBC-TV18 Specials

Photos
CNBC-TV18 Binge
Storyboard

Sections

Terms and Conditions

homeeducation NewsCBSE Class 10th, 12th 2024 exam date released, girls outperform boys in 2023 exams, check all details

CBSE Class 10th, 12th 2024 exam date released, girls outperform boys in 2023 exams, check all details

CBSE Class 10th, 12th 2024 exam date released, girls outperform boys in 2023 exams, check all details
Read Time2 Min(s) Read
Show More
Show More
Profile image

By Nishtha Pandey  May 12, 2023 2:43:03 PM IST (Published)

CBSE Board exams Class 10th and 12th date 2024 has been announced by the board with the 2023 results check all details here.

The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) has announced that the board exams for Class 10 and 12 for next year will begin from February 15, 2024.

The announcement was made by CBSE Exam Controller Sanyam Bhardwaj, as reported by PTI.
The Ministry of Education has decided to announce exam schedules much in advance to sync the academic calendar and help students prepare for entrance exams.
View All

Most Read

Market Movers

View All
Top GainersTop Losers
CurrencyCommodities
CompanyPriceChng%Chng
X