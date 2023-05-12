CBSE Class 10th, 12th 2024 exam date released, girls outperform boys in 2023 exams, check all details

CBSE Board exams Class 10th and 12th date 2024 has been announced by the board with the 2023 results check all details here.

The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) has announced that the board exams for Class 10 and 12 for next year will begin from February 15, 2024.

The announcement was made by CBSE Exam Controller Sanyam Bhardwaj, as reported by PTI.

The Ministry of Education has decided to announce exam schedules much in advance to sync the academic calendar and help students prepare for entrance exams.