CBSE Class 10, 12 exams start tomorrow: Check guidelines, timings and more

By CNBCTV18.com Feb 14, 2023 11:31:42 AM IST (Published)

The CBSE Class 10 board exams will be held from February 15 to March 21, whereas Class 12 exams will be conducted between February 15 and April 5. The CBSE released the admit card on the official websites -cbse.nic.in and cbse.gov.in.

The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) exam for Classes 10 and 12 begins on February 15. The Class 10 exams will be held between February 15 and March 21, and the Class 12 exams will be conducted from February 15 to April 5.

The CBSE has released the admit card, along with the exam day guidelines, timings, and more
CBSE Board Exam 2023 Admit Card
The CBSE released the admit card on the official websites -cbse.nic.in and cbse.gov.in. All the candidates appearing for the exam must collect their CBSE board exam admit cards from their schools. All private candidates can download the admit card from the official portals and carry a printed copy to the examination hall.
ALSO READ | Bihar Board Class 10 exams begin today, here are the guidelines to keep in mind
It must be noted that no candidate will be allowed to enter the examination hall without the CBSE admit card.
CBSE Board exam guidelines
1. Candidates should reach 30 minutes before the exam, which is scheduled to begin at 10:30 am. Those arriving late will be required to give a satisfactory explanation to the supervising examiner.
2. No candidate should carry mobile phones with GPS, communication devices, electronic items, or barred items inside the examination center.
3. All candidates must read and follow the important instructions given in the CBSE admit card.
4. All candidates will be given 15 minutes of reading time to read the question paper and they must read all the instructions given on the question paper carefully before they start writing.
5. All candidates must be in school uniform and carry the school identity card in addition to CBSE admit card and permissible stationery items only.
6. All candidates must follow the COVID-19 guidelines issued by the school, including wearing masks in the exam hall.
ALSO READ | JEE Main Session 2 Registration to begin soon, here is how to apply
(Edited by : Sudarsanan Mani)
