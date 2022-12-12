The CBSE has confirmed that purported date sheets for class 10 and 12 exams doing the rounds on social media are fake and the official Board Exam Schedule will be available on cbse.gov.in shortly.

The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) on Sunday clarified that the date sheets for Class 10 and 12 exams circulating on social media are fake. The board is yet to announce the dates.

“The multiple versions of datasheets doing the round are fake. The exam schedule will soon be announced, and the students and parents should wait for official information,” a senior board official said according to NDTV.

Here is how to check CBSE Class 10, and 12 board exam timetables once they are released:

Step 1: Visit the official websites of CBSE, Visit the official websites of CBSE, cbse.nic.in or cbse.gov.in

Step 2: Find and click on the link for the Class 10/12 timetable link under the latest section, displayed on the homepage.

Step 3: Open the PDF file of the date sheet and save it for future reference.

The board had earlier announced that the theory examinations for Classes 10 and 12 for the academic year will be conducted from February 15, 2023.

As per the officials, the practical examinations will begin on January 1 and the schools have been directed to complete the syllabus by then. The practical examinations for Class 12th will be conducted by external examiners appointed by the board and for class 10th the practical exams will be conducted by internal examiners.

The board has also released the subject-wise CBSE Class 10 and Class 12 sample papers for students along with the marking schemes for all the subjects.